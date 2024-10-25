UConn Huskies' Head Coach Has Harsh Words for NIL Landscape and "Broken System"
Beginning on July 1st, 2021, the NCAA approved a name, image, and likeness policy, allowing student-athletes to benefit from their participation in collegiate athletics, one of the most popular entertainment sources in America.
There have been many in favor of the system since its inception, as well as many opposed, but it is here to stay for the foreseeable future, no matter which side of the fence you claim.
It has unquestionably changed the landscape of college sports, along with the transfer portal, making the product more resemble that of its professional counterpart as student-athletes vie for multi-million dollar sponsorships and move from school to school on a yearly basis.
While many have spoken out against the current collegiate athletics landscape, few have been as outspoken as UConn Huskies' women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma.
“Do we keep the charade of student athlete and amateurism? Or do we call it what it is — semi-professional, pay-for-play sports?" Auriemma said to SNY in a recent interview.
While Auriemma is only the most recent to speak out, many other high-profile coaches have shared their opinions on the matter as well, with former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban famously pleading his case on Capitol Hill earlier this year.
"It’s whoever wants to pay the most money, raise the most money, buy the most players is going to have the best opportunity to win," Saban said on the matter, a sentiment seemingly shared by Auriemma.
While it is a hot-button topic at hand for collegiate athletics, there is no question that it has made life for a student-athlete much easier.
Gone are the days of a Heisman candidate living off of Top Ramen made in a shared microwave in the common area of his dorm.
Now, the hypothetical award winner can treat his entire team to a meal at The Ritz and not bat an eyelash when the check is brought to the table.
On the other hand, players can (and have) choose to sit out for the season if they are not paid enough to play, much like we see on a regular basis in the NFL.
There are significant pros and cons to the current collegiate athletics landscape since the inception of NIL, and it has unquestionably changed how things work.
But whether or not the changes are for the better, or for the worse, is all a matter of perspective, and, more often than not, how the changes have affected your own team.