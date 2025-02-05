UConn Huskies Honor Dedicated Friend and Fan in New NIL Partnership
A new partnership has bloomed between the UConn women's basketball team and the NIL Store to create a lasting legacy in honor of a dedicated Huskies fan.
Abby Zittoun became close with the Lady Huskies after the team paid a visit to Connecticut Children's, the local hospital where she was receiving treatment. For the team, Zittoun was a beacon of light and encouragement, always filled with positivity.
In UConn's newest partnership, the NIL Store designed specialty jerseys to honor her lasting impact on the Huskies.
The purple jerseys are designed with hearts on the upper left chest, signifying Zittoun's heart and strength. The hearts were drawn by Zittoun, and the shade of purple was one of her favorites.
Prior to UConn's matchup against Butler just three days ago, the team debuted new shooting shirts that also honored her legacy.
"Love, Abby" was written on the front of the shirts, all in her own handwriting.
Sadly, Zittoun's seven-year battle with cancer came to a close in October, leaving behind the deep impression of a true fighter.
All of the proceeds the NIL Store will collect from her purple jerseys will go directly to the Abigail Zittoun Family Foundation. Her namesake foundation will benefit research efforts and treatment efforts for children and families going through similar battles.
The Huskies will continue to support the partnership and Zittoun by winning games in the Husky way, keeping the UConn values that she supported so tirelessly at high priority.
In a message from UConn's Caroline Ducharme, her presence at games will always be remembered in the player's hearts.
"Not a game will go by that I won't picture Abby in the stands in her UConn sweatshirt blowing me a kiss before the game. We hope by sharing our connection and love for Abby, we can continue to spread her legacy."
The NIL Store was created with players in mind, giving student-athletes the opportunity to capitalize on their talents and connections.
Once again, the proceeds from Zittoun's jerseys will go towards the foundation rather than the UConn basketball players.
The Huskies absolutely dominated their game dedicated to Zittoun and her family, running Butler out of the XL Center in a 101-59 blowout game.
UConn will look ahead to continue their reign of the Big East and hopefully do her proud for the remainder of the regular season.