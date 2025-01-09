UConn Huskies Women’s Basketball Stars Shares NIL Benefit With Teammates
UConn Huskies women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers is one of the most recognizable college athletes in the country and has greatly benefited from name, image and likeness deals in recent years.
As one of the best players in women’s basketball, she has NIL deals with several major brands including Nike, Dunkin’, Gatorade, beauty brand Madison Reed and several trading card companies.
But, the one deal that her teammates assuredly like the most is the one that Bueckers has with Verizon, as they benefitted directly from it.
On Monday night, the entire team was lucky enough to take in a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden against the Orlando Magic from one of the suites in the arena. Adding to the night was Bueckers doing her best impression of Santa Claus, gifting brand new iPhones to all of her teammates.
"Christmas isn't over ... shout out, Verizon," she said in a video that was on her Instagram story and has since been shared on other social media, such as X.
As expected, it was a gesture that her teammates appreciated greatly, as they reacted with excitement.
"She just walked in and with all those iPhones. We were all shocked," Jana El Alfy said, via Christine Butterfield of CT Insider. "Just thinking of it like, it's an honor being her teammate."
Another teammate, Sarah Strong, was incredibly grateful as well.
"It was just like crazy to think about, but we were definitely grateful and thankful for the phones. We just really appreciate her,” the freshman said.
This isn’t the first time that the Huskies star has used her NIL opportunities to provide some nice gifts for her teammates.
Two years ago, she and Azzi Fudd gave everyone Bose headphones for the holidays. Earlier this season, Bueckers became the first NIL athlete to design and launch a player edition shoe through Nike, which all of her teammates received a pair of.
During a media session on Tuesday, another teammate, Kaitlyn Chen, showed her current phone that was full of cracks on the front screen and back. Bueckers’s generosity came at a perfect time.
"And as you can see, my phone is a little messed up so very well-timed Christmas present for me," Chen said with a smile.
One thing that many UConn fans will notice from the video is that Bueckers is walking without a considerable limp. That may be the most important takeaway, as it means the knee and ankle injury that forced her out of Sunday’s game agianst the Villanova Wildcats isn’t as serious as originally thought.
Head coach Geno Auriemma confirmed that on Tuesday, saying his star player was expected to be back in the lineup next week as she was dealing with a knee sprain.