UConn Star Makes Huge Donation to LA Youth Sports Community Impacted by Fires
UConn all-everything guard Paige Bueckers is a case study in paying it forward.
The senior superstar has been a NIL trailblazer, signing historic deals while always finding a way to include others. Now, she is donating a large sum of money to support the youth sports community of Los Angeles impacted by the recent fires.
Bueckers — who counts Nike, Gatorade, Bose, Verizon, Chegg, Madison Reed and Panini America, among her many NIL partners — is donating $50,000 to Good Sports’ Restore Play LA initiative that will help young Southern California athletes get back to playing sports.
“Basketball has given me so much more than just a game — it’s given me a community, confidence, and a space to dream big,” Bueckers said. “Every kid deserves that same opportunity, no matter their circumstances. I’m proud to team up with Good Sports and Gatorade to help bring play back to LA.”
According to the national nonprofit, the funding will address both immediate and long-term needs for young athletes such as replacing lost sports equipment, apparel and infrastructure in affected LA-area communities.
One of Bueckers' major sponsors — beauty brand Madison Reed — recently launched a signature hair color for the UConn star with a portion of sales going to Good Sports.
This latest donation is in continuation of her work with Good Sports to help impact the lives of young athletes. Through her NIL collaborations, she's been able to donate over $65,000 of new sports equipment and apparel to underserved youth sports programs in Washington DC, Minneapolis and Montana, including a surprise unveiling event with a girls’ basketball team in Hartford, CT.
In a previous conversation with NIL Daily On SI, Bueckers touched on her unique perspective of service in NIL, setting the example as a superstar who involves others with each partnership. From including teammates in her Madison Reed campaign or gifting them Nike shoes that she designed to building her own foundation that creates opportunities for children and families while promoting social justice, Bueckers' lasting legacy will extend far beyond the hardwood.
""In terms of every single deal that I have, there's a portion of giving back and donations and making sure that I'm getting other people involved and making sure my teammates are involved in some way or fashion," Bueckers shared. "I think it's a balance of both and obviously definitely trying to stay around and stay humble."
Now as she prepares for her final March Madness - where UConn is among the top National Championship contenders — Bueckers is continuing to find innovative ways to give back through NIL.