UConn Star Paige Bueckers Adds New Job Title in CeraVe Campaign
Ahead of her highly-anticipated matchup against No. 4-ranked South Carolina - in which she and UConn broke the Gamecocks' 71-game home win streak, UConn Paige Bueckers added a new job title to her diverse resume on and off the court.
The reigning All-American guard partnered with the top dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US - CeraVe - on a star-studded campaign. Bueckers joined Anthony Davis of the Dallas Mavericks and social media and Broadway star Charli D'Amelio as the brand's new "Heads of CeraVe" to promote their dermatologist-developed haircare line.
The brand launched a campaign video with Bueckers on the court, showcasing her skills and highlighting the benefits of hair care. A few of her teammates make cameos in the video, including fellow All-American candidate and NIL star Azzi Fudd.
In the Huskies' dominating 87-58 victory over the defending National Champion Gamecocks, Bueckers had an all-around performance with 12 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. She is currently averaging a team-leading 18.4 points per game on the season.
One of the most prolific and trailblazing NIL athletes in all of college sports, Bueckers adds CeraVe to her roster of brand partners that include the likes of Nike, Gatorade, Madison Reed, Chegg and the new Unrivaled women's basketball league, where she is an equity partner.
Bueckers recently became the first college athlete to design and launch a Nike shoe, with a player edition model of the Nike G.T. Hustle 3.
The UConn star previously worked with CeraVe over the Summer in a collab video on Instagram with teammate Kamorea Arnold.
Bueckers and the No. 5 Huskies next visit Seaton Hall on February 19.