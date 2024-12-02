UConn Star Paige Bueckers Makes NIL History with Nike Sneaker
All-American guard Paige Bueckers of No. 2 ranked UConn continues to etch her name in the college sports history book, both on an off the court. Prior to the season, the Huskies' star signed a unique NIL partnership with 3-on-3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled, becoming the first college athlete to own equity in a sports league. Now, a long-anticipated reveal of a Nike basketball shoe brings more history for Bueckers.
A year ago, Bueckers signed a NIL partnership with Nike - joining an exclusive roster of college players - and now, her first player edition model of the Nike G.T. Hustle 3 has been revealed by the brand, making her the first college athlete to have her own design.
“It’s definitely motivating to wear your own shoe,” Bueckers said. “I grew up wearing Nikes — all the signature shoes — so it’s surreal to have this Player Edition model. I just want to show out in it.”
Featuring the 2021 National Player of the Year's favorite colors - baby blue and lavender purple - the sneaker features the area codes for UConn and her hometown in Minnesota on the left tongue. An embroidered bucket appears on the right tongue, and a creative play on her surname - replacing “Bueckers” with “buckets” - is displayed over the right heel. Opposite that is a text bubble with an inspirational message she receives from her father before every game: “Be You, Be Great.”
“There are so many details that make this shoe special to me,” she continued. “This is the perfect colorway for me: I love baby blue and lavender, and the Radial Knit makes me feel fly. My favorite detail is the message from my dad, and the tribute to both of my homes is so meaningful for my first Player Edition model.”
Bueckers' Nike G.T. Hustle 3 will be available December 7 on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retail locations. The Huskies next face Holy Cross at home on December 3.