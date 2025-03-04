UConn Superstar Paige Bueckers Talks Finances in New NIL Campaign
UConn all-everything guard Paige Bueckers has already been recognized as an all-time great Husky player - being inducted into the program's "Ring of Honor" during her senior night celebration - but as incredible as she's been on the hardwood, her legacy may be even greater off of it.
The NIL trailblazer has continued to make history during her UConn career, partnering with global brands, giving back to her communities and sharing with her teammates along the way. Her latest collaboration with Intuit - the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp - to support Intuit for Education expanding its free financial literacy program to college students nationwide.
Bueckers has experienced NIL since day one and with her team at Wasserman , she's built a diverse brand portfolio that includes the likes of Nike, Gatorade, Bose, Verizon, Chegg, Madison Reed and Panini America, among many others. She has learned first-hand how to juggle the finances of NIL success and her latest partnership with Intuit is all about sharing the knowledge with the next generation.
As part of Intuit for Education's expansion, the brand is continuing to support student-athletes through TurboTax expert-led workshops to empower them to manage their money and make informed decisions about their short and long-term financial planning.
Ahead of her senior night - a dominating 92-57 win over Marquette, in which she scored 19 points and dished 7 assists - Bueckers spoke to NIL Daily On SI about her Intuit partnership, the finances of NIL and her lasting legacy on and off the court.
You've put together such a diverse and impactful roster of NIL brand partners - why did this Intuit deal make sense for you now?
"This is first financial deal and partnering with Intuit for education was extremely easy. Just to be able to have these free financial literacy resources for students all across the world - in whatever they're doing, whatever their journey is - I think was very important. I've learned the importance very quickly of how important it is to know what you're doing financially, so to use my platform to share that, I think was a really unique opportunity."
What can we expect to see with this Intuit deal - any fun social media content coming?
"Yeah, it's a unique content. We had some pretty cool ideas, pretty cool concepts that tie financial literacy and basketball together."
You've been able to share a lot of your NIL partnerships with your teammates - is there any financial advice that you're gonna be passing on to the next generation as they are navigating the NIL space?
" I think honestly the best advice I can give is to ask questions. Have a good team around you that knows what they're doing, so like leaning on into that, leaning on a financial advisor and using their knowledge to build yours, using those resources that are available to you. Nobody is born with an innate knowledge of how to handle your money, but people are paid to do so and that's their job to do so. So asking questions, leaning on others, saving and building your wealth, I think is great."
As you are starting this sort of "first of lasts" experience - with senior night - have you had a chance to process the sort of legacy that you are leaving both on and off the court?
"I have people always ask me questions about the future and if I look back and see how far I've come but I'm mostly just stay in the present, stay in the moment. I don't even think of myself as like a legacy type person, like I can't even think that far ahead, but just trying to make the most positive impact I can here at UConn."
"There have been so many greats that came before me and so many greats that are going to come after me that it's honestly hard to stand out here. Just trying to do that as much as possible in the way that I lead, the way that I am a great teammate, the way that I give back to the community around me. I think those are staples that I kind of want to be known for. So I guess that's kind of the legacy I want to leave behind."
From a NIL perspective, you have been a trailblazer in the space - how has this experience the last few years, - partnering with global brands, giving back, involving your teammates - really set the standard for how to do this the right way?
"It has been surreal. It happened extremely fast. I feel like I'm living in my childhood dream. I live a very blessed life. I'm very grateful for all that I have - Gatorade and Nike were dream partnerships for me - every young athlete wants to be a part of that family and to build those relationships. I'm extremely grateful for the people investing in me. I've been through a lot, so to see people continue to believe in me after injuries, after everything that I've overcame, it means the world to me. It makes you want to work extremely hard to fulfill what they're believing in but also staying grounded in who you are and not letting money or a deal or a partnership change you. I think that's been a huge thing for me."
"In terms of every single deal that I have, there's a portion of giving back and donations and making sure that I'm getting other people involved and making sure my teammates are involved in some way or fashion. I think it's a balance of both and obviously definitely trying to stay around and stay humble."
Bueckers and the No. 5 Huskies next face either St. John's or Butler in the Big East Tournament on March 8.