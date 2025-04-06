UConn Women’s Basketball Coach Warns of NIL Destroying Parity in College Sports
The No. 2 Connecticut Huskies are the women’s basketball NCAA Tournament champions after defeating the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in a convincing 82-59 victory.
However, UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma has no time to ride that high as he looks to the future of college basketball, with a wary outlook on the impact of NIL.
For one, he’ll be without superstar Paige Bueckers after she confirmed she’ll be declaring for the WNBA draft. The challenge to replace her and other playmakers will only get harder.
Revenue sharing will allow for athletes to be paid directly for the use of their name, image, and likeness.
Cora Hall of USA Today reports that Auriemma was blunt in his assessment he shared with reporters ahead of the NCAA Tournament Final Four.
“It will ruin parity,” Auriemma said. “That's number one. I'm for revenue sharing. But there will be less parity in the game of basketball."
Monday is the final approval hearing for the historic House vs. NCAA settlement that received preliminary approval in October. Auriemma sees a bleak reality for women’s sports, particularly with the allocation of the funds.
The cap for the total amount schools will be allowed to pay to athletes annually is expected to start at $20.5 million this upcoming athletic year and increase each fiscal year. How those funds are awarded among each school's stars is at the sole discretion of college athletic departments.
After the Final Four for the men’s basketball NCAA Tournament featured all No. 1 seeds for the first time since 2008, it dampened hopes that Cinderella stories could still exist in the NIL landscape.
Auriemma pointed directly to the evaporation of parity in men’s basketball that gets worse each year as money dominates the direction of the sport.
While many of the same teams are going to continue vying for the coveted Final Four sports, as competitive programs tend to sustain success, Auriemma sees the underdogs disappearing entirely.
"When you do those kinds of things and it is money-driven, it's going to be, who is going to become the Dodgers and Yankees?" Auriemma said. "How many of those are you going to have, and how many other programs in women's basketball will be Milwaukee and Kansas City? Because that's where we're headed."
Not only did Auriemma not hold back on his thoughts on revenue sharing ruining parity, but he also went as far as to assert that programs will likely circumvent the cap and widen the gap.
“You think anybody in their right mind is going to stick to the cap?" Auriemma said. "That might be what's on the books, but that ain't going to be the final number."
When the top coach in the sport warns about the future before the end of the NCAA tournament, it should raise concerns about the future of college basketball's postseason.