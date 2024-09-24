UGA's Carson Beck Lands Tasty NIL Deal with Chipotle
Carson Beck, the Georgia Bulldogs Standout QB and likely First-rounder in the 2025 NFL draft, has recently made headlines by securing a lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Chipotle.
As part of this collaboration, Chipotle has launched "The Carson Beck Bowl," a limited-time menu item that reflects Beck's personal preferences. The bowl features double chicken, white rice, black beans, mild tomato salsa, tomatillo-green salsa, guacamole, and lettuce. This is part of Chipotle's broader "Real Food for Real Athletes" campaign, which emphasizes the importance of nutritious meals made from fresh ingredients to support athletes at all levels.
The partnership is further highlighted by the "Two A Days" social media campaign, which showcases Beck alongside teammates Tate Ratledge, Dillon Bell, and Nate Frazier. The advertisement humorously depicts their frequent visits to Chipotle, where they reportedly dine twice a day during the football season.
After announcing his partnership with Chipotle, Beck's NIL valuation rose to approximately $1.9 million, positioning him competitively alongside other notable college quarterbacks, such as Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward. Beck's growing social media presence, with 98.1K followers on Instagram, enhances his marketability and appeal to brands, making him a highly sought-after figure in the NIL market.
Despite recovering from an injury sustained during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats, Beck is expected to return to practice and play a pivotal role in upcoming games. His performance on the field could further bolster his draft stock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carson Beck's partnership with Chipotle adds to his ever-growing portfolio of deals. In addition to Chipotle, Beck has secured several other endorsement deals, including partnerships with Pacsun, AirStar Charter, EA Sports, and Beats By Dre. As he recovers from his injury and gets back to playing, he looks for his star only to grow, with many more deals to come.