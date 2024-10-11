UNC Basketball Head Coach Hubert Davis Reveals Toughest Challenge Regarding NIL
NIL is now the biggest part of college athletics. When former student-athletes were recruited, they looked at the program's prestige, academics, coaches, and other factors.
However, while that hasn't changed in every scenario, many student-athletes are now looking for the most NIL money.
It's tough to blame kids, too, as if they're a high-level recruit or know how to market themselves, they're looking at life-changing money.
Still, the changes in NIL have affected the way coaches recruit, as things are more difficult than ever before.
That even includes some of the top programs in the country, as North Carolina basketball coach Hubert Davis has faced multiple challenges since taking over as the Tar Heels head coach.
He spoke with Ben Sherman of 247 Sports, highlighting how agents coming into play have made things different.
"I think you're right. There has been changes, and things in terms of NIL and the transfer portal. I've talked about in the four years that I've been head coach, it's been the explosion of the transfer portal, NIL, the involvement of agents on the back side of a pandemic. And you've added three more teams to the ACC. So there's been some change in the last four years. I would probably say the biggest difference in regards to NIL right now is the involvement of agents. That was something that wasn't really present at the beginning, and now it is. So there's conversations not only with the recruit, with the family, but also with the agent."
Agents are a difficult concept to understand in the college landscape. Before NIL, agents were strictly prohibited. Many of the top players in every sport would hire "advisors," but even that was a slippery slope.
With NIL agents in full effect, Davis and other coaches have to deal with them, which could change the dynamic of recruiting.
Issues could arise if an agent believes his client should be looking at a $150,000 NIL deal while North Carolina views them as a $50,000 player.
The numbers UNC is working with are likely much higher than that, as it's believed that college basketball players at that level are getting a massive amount of money to play, especially out of the transfer portal.
It'll be interesting to see if the NCAA makes any changes regarding agents in the future. Having an agent should take away the "amateurism" tag they try to impose on student-athletes.