Under Armour Signs Social Media Sensation, South Carolina Basketball Commit
Following up on their new NIL roster additions ahead of the NCAA Tournament, Under Armour has signed a future college basketball player who is a major player in the social media game.
South Carolina commit Eli Ellis -- a two-time Overtime Elite MVP who led YNG Dreamerz to an OTE championship -- has joined the Baltimore-based brand and stars in the latest chapter of Under Armour's "Let Them Talk" campaign.
Known for his on-court skillset and social media prowess -- including 1.3 million followers on TikTok and nearly 700k on Instagram -- the future Gamecock guard now partners with the school's official footwear and apparel brand to expand his own NIL portfolio.
The 6-foot-1 scorer's first collaboration with Under Armour is in partnership with RDCWorld, who blends humor with basketball culture in this new content piece for the brand.
Ellis' chapter of Under Armour's campaign follows a commercial featuring coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women's basketball team that debuted during first round coverage of the NCAA tournament.
Ellis is the latest signing for the brand which recently announced UCLA's Lauren Betts, South Carolina's Te-Hina Paopao, Ohio State's Jaloni Cambridge, Auburn's Tahaad Pettiford,Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler and Kansas' Flory Bidunga as their latest NIL class of athletes.
That squad joins likes of professional stars Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and De'Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs, Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks and Nika Mühl of the Seattle Storm.
The momentum continues for Under Armour as they also return to the NFL field next season as a league partner, so their logo can be display on sponsored athletes' cleats and gloves.
Ellis arrives to South Carolina for the 2025-26 campaign and looks to make an impact on the court in Columbia while his social media footprint is set to expand ever further on the college basketball scene.