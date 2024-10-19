Unique Arkansas Razorbacks NIL Initiative Asks Fans for Spare Change
The Arkansas Razorbacks became the latest team to unveil a quirky new NIL initiative when they announced their 'Spare Change Round Up' program.
Razorbacks fans can now link any credit, debit or banking account to this program. It will track purchases made with that account and round all purchases up to the nearest dollar. At the end of the week, if the total is greater than $10, it will all be donated to the Arkansas Edge NIL collective.
"Fans have expressed a desire for a way to round up purchases to support NIL opportunities, and we're excited to introduce the Spare Change Round Up program," said Kyle May, Executive Director of Arkansas Edge in a statement. "This scalable and effortless approach allow fans to participate easily and choose how much they want to contribute without needing individual programs with each merchant and regardless of where they bank or live."
Teams and their NIL collectives have started to get creative with their approaches this season, making this Razorbacks initiative seem a little less intense at first glance.
Just a couple of months ago, the Oklahoma State Cowboys shared that they would be adding QR codes to their helmets and around the stadium to give fans an extra chance to donate to the fund.
It is no surprise that the Arkansas football program has upped their efforts as they have started to fall behind in a growing SEC. They haven't had a double-digit win season since 2011.
To no surprise, they haven't been a recruiting powerhouse in that time either. They've had a couple of players that emerged but left in the transfer portal for other opportunities.
Sam Pittman and his staff currently held the No. 15 ranked SEC recruiting class for this coming season.
Of course, to convince more people to donate, the play on the field will have to improve as well.
Pittman has a 27-27 record, and that's with a nine win season on his belt. The good news is that they have already matched their win total from all of last season through just six games this time.
The back half of the Razorbacks 2024 schedule is tough, but squeaking out another two or three wins would have the program moving back in the right direction after a bump in the road last year.
Maybe their new NIL initiative will be the thing to push their program into the next level.