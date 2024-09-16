University of Arkansas Adds Corporate Logos to Field
The University of Arkansas has announced an extended sponsorship agreement with Tyson Foods and Walmart, facilitated by Learfield’s Razorback Sports Properties. This partnership will make Arkansas one of the first college athletics programs to feature on-field logos during home football games, a significant step in the evolving landscape of college sports sponsorship.
The Tyson Foods and Walmart logos will be prominently displayed on each of the 25-yard lines at Frank Broyles Field in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Walmart logo will be on the northwest side, and the Tyson Foods logo will be on the southeast side. These logos debuted on September 14th during the 37-27 victory over the UAB Blazers.
Hunter Yurachek, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at the University of Arkansas, expressed his gratitude towards Walmart and Tyson Foods for their continued support. "These partnerships are crucial in supporting the lives of our 465 Razorback student-athletes," Yurachek stated in a press release.
The sponsorship provides extensive visibility for Tyson Foods and Walmart through logo placement on the field, television coverage, and social media exposure. Additionally, both companies will engage with Razorback fans through exclusive sponsorship activations, events, promotions, and content collaborations with student-athletes.
This move follows the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel's approval in June to allow sponsorship logos on football fields, a practice previously limited to bowl games. This change aims to generate additional sponsor revenue for college programs. While the financial figures for the sponsorships were not disclosed, the partnership is expected to be significant in terms of revenue and brand visibility.
The NCAA's decision to loosen rules on corporate logos comes amid ongoing discussions about revenue-sharing plans and the evolving landscape of college sports. The proposed House v. NCAA settlement could create a revenue-sharing plan exceeding $20 million per year for Power 4 programs like Arkansas.
Arkansas has not yet announced a new naming rights partner for the football stadium. The previous agreement with the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation expired on June 30, but the stadium name remains unchanged for now. Naming rights are being shopped for $3.5 million to $4 million annually for corporations, with higher amounts for individual donors.