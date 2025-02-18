University of Cincinnati Bearcats Host Informative NIL Event for Female Athletes
A special event hosted by the University of Cincinnati highlighted female student-athletes and aimed to enhance the name, image and likeness game for these same athletes.
Navigating NIL is a new experience for many incoming and seasoned athletes, so the Bearcats set out to bridge the communication gap in the new industry. Tuesday night's event will build off of Cincinnati's "In Her Likeness" event from last year.
Rumored to be bigger and better, the 2025 function will have female student-athletes walking out with a brand deal at the end of the night. The athletes should also gather information and knowledge about their own brands in order to enhance their brand for their entire career.
Many Bearcats gave praise for last year's event, noting that the university does a great job at shining a light on each and every program.
Cincinnati tennis player Gabbie Guenther shared her thoughts on the impact of the event: "I just think that's so incredible and impactful, especially in this day and age when women's sports are continuing to grow."
Women's sports has taken quite the leap, opening more doors than ever before for female athletes to progress in their craft. Now, with funding, student-athletes are encouraged to further the game by adding a personal touch to their brands.
With a heavy emphasis on literacy education, the 2025 event will go deep into the logistics of success in NIL.
A Bearcats press release highlighted four crucial educational points in order to fully prepare Cincinnati student-athletes.
"The program includes four educational sessions led by top brands, offering guidance on building personal brands, self-marketing, and exploring revenue-generating opportunities."
Networking events have become a crucial part of the business, embracing the professional perspective student-athletes must have moving forward. The NIL game is still developing, so the more educated athletes are, the more they get out of the industry.
Cincinnati is determined to set their athletes up for success. This event is the university's third annual "In Her Likeness" exhibition, and each year, the student-athletes walk away with more and more. Businesses that donate money towards the event are valuable supporters of the Bearcats and the many sports programs involved.
UC is in a great position to empower female athletes as a leader in organic NIL strategy for women in sports. Furthering their initiative will surely raise awareness for the education needed for NIL success.
The event will be held at Fifth Third Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.