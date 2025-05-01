University of Houston Athletics to Launch Tasty New NIL Snack Partnership
The University of Houston has become one of the fastest rising schools in America in the world of college athletics over the past several years.
This meteoric rise all culminated in the Houston Cougars men's basketball program making it all the way to the National Championship game this past season, while their football program also completed their first season at the Power Four level as a new member of the Big12.
All of this has led to an increase in NIL opportunities for the student athletes at Houston, with the latest being an innovative partnership with Victory Campus and TheLinkU that has been designed to increase sustainable NIL revenues through private label snacks and beverages.
The new division has been named Victory Snacks, and the Cougars will be the first school to partner with Victory Campus on the revolutionary new NIL initiative. Victory Snacks will produce a number of premium healthy, organic, and tasty snack and beverage options for athletes, fans, and alumni alike to all enjoy. This will in turn provide a new stream of NIL revenue that will support student athletes.
Per a recent press release put out by Victory Campus, the initiative will "maximize incremental revenue for UH Athletics’ Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program, creating sustainable financial opportunities for student-athletes."
The new line is now available for pre-order on the Houston Victory Snacks website, and features a number of Houston themed snack options. These include "Space City Sour Rings," and "Shasta's Peanut Butter Crunch," the later of which pays homage to the university's beloved live mascot Shasta the cougar.
Victory Snacks has also announced they are in discussions with several other prominent universities across the country to expand their new tasty NIL earning opportunity further. These include the University of Alabama, University of Oklahoma, and University of Notre Dame.
If added, each school would have their own personalized line of snacks that are tailored to the distinct characteristics that make up each team's fanbase.
This is just the latest example of the innovative and creative ways that NIL has been put to use in order to create new opportunities for student athletes. Giving fans the opportunity to support their favorite sports teams, while also enjoying delicious snacks at the same time is an ingenious concept, and it's one that Victory Snacks has now brought to life.