University of Kansas Expects to Pay Deloitte 200k for NIL Help
The Kansas Jayhawks made a big announcement on September 12th, teaming up with Deloitte, a leading global consulting firm. With college sports rapidly changing, primarily thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements, KU wants to stay ahead of the curve, and this partnership ensures they do just that.
KU’s Athletic Director, Travis Goff, stressed how important it is to bring outside help during such a crucial time for college athletics. “Effective leadership requires humility and a willingness to bring in outside perspective and vantage points.” Goff said in the press release, “That approach has served us well to date, and it is even more imperative at this time to work with a strategic firm like Deloitte.” The idea is that this partnership will help KU keep up and excel in the ever-shifting landscape of college sports.
The deal, signed on August 16, 2024, lays out a five-month partnership costing KU $200,000. Deloitte will tackle various issues, from NIL implications to revenue-sharing models and how KU manages its sports offerings. Documents obtained by the Journal-World reveal that Deloitte will also provide advice on the university’s brand value, how to work with third-party vendors, and ways to boost revenue streams.
Deloitte’s timing is especially crucial as KU Athletics braces for the potential fallout from the House v. NCAA antitrust case. If the settlement is approved, universities could have up to $20 million to directly pay student-athletes, shaking up how NIL collectives like KU’s Mass St. Collective operate. This could also lead to significant changes in scholarship rules—for instance, football teams might soon be able to offer scholarships to all 105 players rather than the current cap of 85. This would have major implications for walk-on players.
The collaboration with Deloitte will guide KU Athletics through these potential changes, offering a clear roadmap for several outcomes. Deloitte is expected to lay out 3-5 possible paths for the future, leading scenario-planning workshops with KU leaders and comparing KU’s situation to that of other universities. In addition to focusing on NIL and revenue-sharing, Deloitte will closely examine KU’s third-party vendor relationships, looking for ways to cut costs and improve services.
But Deloitte’s role isn’t limited to just finances. They’ll also conduct an economic impact study to determine how much value KU Athletics brings to the university, the city of Lawrence, and even the Kansas City metro area. This analysis will give KU a clearer sense of how its athletic program contributes to its bottom line and the larger community. For example, during the 2023 fiscal year, KU received only $1.7 million in direct support for athletics from the university, which ranks among the lowest for Division I programs.
Deloitte is already working hard with KU Athletics, and their final recommendations should be ready by February 2025. Once KU receives them, reviewing everything and requesting changes will take ten days. This partnership is a forward-thinking move to ensure Kansas Athletics stays competitive and financially healthy in the NIL era while continuing to offer top-notch experiences for student-athletes.