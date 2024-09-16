University of Kansas Partners with Deloitte for NIL Strategy
The University of Kansas has announced a strategic partnership with Deloitte, a globally renowned business management consulting firm. The partnership aims to secure Kansas Athletics' future and solidify its position in the increasingly competitive college sports landscape with NIL.
Athletic Director Travis Goff emphasized the importance of this collaboration and the necessity of external perspectives during this transformative period in collegiate athletics. "Effective leadership requires humility and a willingness to bring in outside perspective and vantage points. That approach has served us well to date, and it is even more imperative to work with a strategic firm like Deloitte," Goff stated in a press release.
Deloitte’s role in this partnership is comprehensive, focusing on seven key areas: external partnership evaluations, Kansas Athletics' impact and brand valuation, revenue generation opportunities, peer analysis and aspirational comparators, strategic financial planning and targeted investments, and managing a potential revenue share and commercial NIL environment. This collaboration is described as a “first-of-its-kind” to ensure that Kansas Athletics thrives amidst the rapidly evolving landscape of college sports.
Over the summer, Deloitte has significantly increased its presence in college athletics. This includes setting up a booth at the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics convention in Las Vegas and hosting a webinar featuring industry leaders. Caitlin Jacklin, Senior Manager, leads Deloitte’s College Athletics practice, a newly established subdivision within its higher education field.
The timing of this partnership is crucial as KU Athletics navigates various uncertainties in college athletics, including the proposed settlement in the House v. NCAA case, which has encountered significant obstacles. KU Athletics aims to leverage Deloitte’s expertise to build upon its objective of being an innovative leader in the industry, providing first-class experiences for student-athletes, and elevating the University of Kansas within its region and the state.