University of Kentucky's NIL Collective Announces Collaboration with Bourbon Company

The University of Kentucky has a new partner when it comes to their NIL collective and this time it features bourbon.

Jan 7, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) dribbles against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The University of Kentucky is adding some additional funds to their NIL collective coined 'Club Blue' after a recent announcement.

A spirit company called Bespoken Spirits, a Lexington, KY based company, has partnered with the collective and will provide two curated bourbons that will be sold on the collective's website and within bars and stores around town with proceeds going towards Club Blue and ultimately the student-athletes themselves.

According to Lex18, an NBC affiliate, the two types of bourbon that will be offered are the "Club Blue Team" with a white label and the "Club Blue Select" with a blue label.

According to the same report, the white label bourbon is a "Kentucky high-rye barrel-aged bourbon whiskey which is then specially finished with twice toasted oak staves for richness and flavor." It will retail for $39.99.

Meanwhile, the blue label is "a small batch Kentucky straight high-rye barrel aged bourbon whiskey. The Blue Label is finished using ex-tequila oak and cherry wood staves for richness and flavor. The result is a complex spirit ripe with notes of bright cherry cola, savory caramel, marshmallow, and vibrant cacao." The blue label will retail for $99.99.

It is not the first time a spirit or alcoholic beverage company has partnered with an NIL collective but with Kentucky, Lexington and bourbon being nearly synonymous it appears to be a perfect fit. It is just one more example of how the NIL-era is helping change and shape collegiate athletics while allowing student-athletes to earn money for their services.

It should also go a long way in helping Kentucky continue to recruit the best talent to their respective sports programs, especially within the realm of basketball and their burgeoning football program.

