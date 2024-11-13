USC All-American Makes NIL History with Funko Partnership
Funko - a leading pop culture lifestyle brand famous for their Pop! collectables - is jumping into NIL for the first time via a collaboration with college basketball's top returning player. USC All-American JuJu Watkins continues to make NIL history with yet another breakthrough partnership, becoming the first student-athlete with their own Funko Pop! collectable.
The limited edition 4.7" vinyl figurine featuring Watkins and her signature bun hairstyle - wearing USC's white home jersey - is available now until November 27 exclusively at Funko.com. Fans who pre-order may receive one of 25 autographed figures from Watkins herself.
“It feels surreal to see myself as a Funko Pop!,” Watkins said. “This is such a fun and exciting way to celebrate my journey through basketball and I hope it brings a little inspiration to other young athletes chasing their dreams.”
Funko has launched Pop! figures for such sports icons as Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Leo Messi and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, among a who's who of the entertainment world as well.
Watkins returns to No. 3 USC after setting the all-time freshman scoring record a season ago and earning All-American and National Freshman of the Year honors while leading the Women of Troy to the Elite Eight.
Off the court, Watkins - represented by Rich Paul-founded KLUTCH Sports Group - continues to make NIL history with this Funko partnership following her Nike extension, Gatorade collaboration and news that she is starring and executive producing her own documentary series for NBC.
3-0 to start the season and setting a school-record with 124 points in a victory over Cal State Northridge earlier this week, Watkins and the Women of Troy next host Santa Clara on November 15.