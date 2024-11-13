Name Image Likeness

USC All-American Makes NIL History with Funko Partnership

Women of Troy All-American JuJu Watkins becomes first college athlete with Pop! collectible

Michael Ehrlich

Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket during the second half against UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives to the basket during the second half against UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) in the finals of the Portland Regional of the NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Funko - a leading pop culture lifestyle brand famous for their Pop! collectables - is jumping into NIL for the first time via a collaboration with college basketball's top returning player. USC All-American JuJu Watkins continues to make NIL history with yet another breakthrough partnership, becoming the first student-athlete with their own Funko Pop! collectable.

The limited edition 4.7" vinyl figurine featuring Watkins and her signature bun hairstyle - wearing USC's white home jersey - is available now until November 27 exclusively at Funko.com. Fans who pre-order may receive one of 25 autographed figures from Watkins herself.

“It feels surreal to see myself as a Funko Pop!,” Watkins said. “This is such a fun and exciting way to celebrate my journey through basketball and I hope it brings a little inspiration to other young athletes chasing their dreams.”

JuJu Watkins x Funko
JuJu Watkins x Funko / Funk

Funko has launched Pop! figures for such sports icons as Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Leo Messi and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, among a who's who of the entertainment world as well.

Watkins returns to No. 3 USC after setting the all-time freshman scoring record a season ago and earning All-American and National Freshman of the Year honors while leading the Women of Troy to the Elite Eight.

Off the court, Watkins - represented by Rich Paul-founded KLUTCH Sports Group - continues to make NIL history with this Funko partnership following her Nike extension, Gatorade collaboration and news that she is starring and executive producing her own documentary series for NBC.

3-0 to start the season and setting a school-record with 124 points in a victory over Cal State Northridge earlier this week, Watkins and the Women of Troy next host Santa Clara on November 15.

Published |Modified
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News