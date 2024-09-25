UNLV Quarterback Matt Sluka Shockingly Announces Decision to Sit Remainder of Season
There's no doubt that NIL compensation has changed the landscape of collegiate sports, turning things into more of a business-like model where players are searching for financial benefits.
Whether that comes from performances in their respective field or using their names, images, and likeness to capitalize on marketing opportunities, this is a new era where student-athletes are starting to view things from a professional lens.
That was on full display once again in college football.
After leading his team to a 3-0 start with two wins over Big 12 schools Houston and Kansas, star quarterback of the UNLV Rebels, Matthew Sluka, has announced he will be sitting out the remainder of the season.
In his announcement on Instagram, Sluka stated that "certain representations" were not upheld when he decided to commit to UNLV following his decision to transfer from FCS program Holy Cross this offseason.
The New Jersey native was not ranked as a prospect by 247Sports out of high school, causing him to enroll at his previous school where he became one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history with the best career pass efficiency (147.4), second-most career rushing yards (3,583), second-most rushing touchdowns (38), fifth-most passing yards (5,916) and fifth-most career passing touchdowns (59).
He was a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award that is given to the top offensive player at the FCS level.
In 2023, Sluka was the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year which allowed him to draw tons of interest from FBS teams around the country before he ultimately committed to UNLV.
During his three games with the Rebels, he threw for 318 yards and six touchdowns with just one interception, adding 253 more yards on the ground with a score.
It's unclear what "commitments" were made to him when he decided to enroll at UNLV, but the speculation is it has something to do with NIL compensation. More fuel was added to that fire when FOX Sports Reporter Paloma Villicana reported, "UNLV QB Matt Sluka has been approached with more money to transfer" per her sources.
After going on the road to beat Kansas on Sept. 20, UNLV had a bye week ahead of their matchup against Fresno State that is scheduled to take place this upcoming Saturday.
Sluka will no longer be apart of the program as he announced his decision to redshirt and sit out the remainder of the year.
This is another example of the double-edged sword that the NIL era has created in college athletics. Promises of compensation can lure student-athletes to schools, but without officially binding contracts that exist in professional sports leagues, they are also free to leave the program whenever they want.
More details will certainly emerge from this, but this is a shocking development with UNLV looking like they could win the Mountain West Conference and be the Group of 5 representative in the College Football Playoff this season.