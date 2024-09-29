UNLV Rebels Wide Receiver Makes Hilarious Plea in Wake of QB Drama
The UNLV Rebels found themselves at the center of a college football media frenzy this week in the wake of quarterback Matthew Sluka's decision to leave the program in the middle of the season due to NIL related issues.
It was a week of back and forth from Sluka's representation and the UNLV NIL collective in which Sluka's side claimed he was promised $100,000 and given only $3,000, a promise which both the school and the collective deny ever occurred. In reality, it appeared that a verbal agreement was made with no contract and neither side came out looking great.
Things took another interesting turn when the CEO of Circa Sports called the school and offered to pay the $100,000 to Sluka himself, but the school informed the sportsbook giant that the relationship was already severed. With the fate essentially sealed surrounding Sluka and the team this week, the Rebels moved forward with Hajj-Malik Williams at quarterback and destroyed Fresno State to get to 4-0 behind three touchdown passes from Williams and 250 team rushing yards. UNLV star receiver Ricky White III after the victory took the chance to tell Circa to send the $100,000 offer to the team's offensive line after their strong game.
"Please, I would ask that somebody reach out to the Circa CEO and ask him, that $100,000 that he wanted to donate, give it to our O-line please," White III said. "They did a great job tonight, please."
After the game 59-14 victory, Rebels head coach Barry Odom addressed the situation once and for all with a statement essentially saying that the school followed all rules and people have commented on it without knowing all the facts. Moving forward, this will likely continue to be a storyline, but UNLV has clearly already started to move on and the team is focused on the ultimate goal of winning football games.
The Rebels, who remain ranked in the AP Poll at No. 25, will host Syracuse next week in a Friday night non-conference game as they try to get to 5-0 on the season and continue to get Williams comfortable after his solid start this past weekend in the victory.