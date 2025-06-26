Urban Meyer calls out NCAA’s lack of power amid Wisconsin’s lawsuit against Miami
The NCAA's lack of an enforcement arm continues to be criticized amid the ongoing lawsuit between Wisconsin and Miami.
The University of Wisconsin and the Badgers' Varsity Collective filed suit against the University of Miami last week for alleged tampering with former Wisconsin defensive back Xavier Lucas. It's believed to be the first case of its kind and paint's a troubling picture about the current state of college football.
Lucas had allegedly signed a revenue share contract agreement with Wisconsin after appearing in all 12 games as a true freshman. However, the former four-star recruit went on to transfer to Miami after the winter window had closed, and Wisconsin is accusing Miami of illegal interference with an athlete under contract.
Lucas, who holds an On3 NIL valuation of $217,000, is a part of a Miami transfer class that finished No. 3 nationally.
Although against NCAA rules, tampering has not been enforced by the governing entity. And former national champion head coach Urban Meyer appears to be fed up with the situation.
"What they're saying is that they illegally contacted them, tampered with them and etc," Meyer said Wednesday on "The Triple Option." "This is a failure of the compliance, which we've had this conversation over and over again. If you don't have the NCAA with teeth, or a governing body that controls these, now you're going to get the government involved or law involved. I mean, stop."
It remains to be seen if the Wisconsin-Miami lawsuit will institute any change within the inner workings of the transfer portal. The NCAA, all things considered, seemingly doesn't have a leg to stand on in the meantime, and teams are left to operate freely.