Urban Meyer makes his feelings crystal clear about the $2.8 billion House settlement
The landscape of college sports continues to shift by the year. With the NIL era still being relatively new, the guidelines and guardrails are being formed and shaped every season.
This year is no different. At the start of June, the House vs. NCAA settlement was approved, with the judge ruling that schools can share $20.5 million with their players directly in a monumental decision.
The other part of the settlement addresses the backpay that is due to former athletes across college athletics. So, in turn, the NCAA has to pay back a large amount, per Dan Murphy of ESPN.
"The NCAA will pay nearly $2.8 billion in back damages over the next 10 years to athletes who competed in college at any time from 2016 through the present day. Moving forward, each school can pay its athletes up to a certain limit. The annual cap is expected to start at roughly $20.5 million per school in 2025-26 and increase every year during the decade-long deal. These new payments are in addition to scholarships and other benefits the athletes already receive."
Each sport will receive a set percentage of the $20.5 million, which is determined by each university. It signals the beginning of the revenue-sharing era. Former head coaches have shared their opinion on the possible impact, specifically the enforcement of these new guidelines.
Former Ohio State and Florida head coach Urban Meyer addressed this during an episode of The Triple Option.
“Forty years of being scarred of how not to take charge of compliance of your people scars you," Meyer said. "We've been signing our name every year for 40 years, on we're going to be compliant or all hell's going to break loose, and it doesn't.
"There are a couple key points that I've said over and over and over again. Subpoena power will change the game. That'll expedite - if you lie under subpoena and you put your hand up and say, if that's what they're talking about, then that's a problem. And I think the punishment should be so firm to the point you can't coach or play again. If you are subpoenaed and you lie intentionally, it's over, your career is done."
The College Sports Commission is the new governing body of enforcement since the settlement was approved. Bryan Seeley was named CEO after serving as MLB's senior executive vice president of investigations since 2014.
If this new commission has the power to subpoena coaches, Meyer's belief is that this will give the NCAA power to fight against new state laws that aim to limit the NCAA's power to enforce rules or limitations regarding NIL.