USC All-American JuJu Watkins Goes Airborne in Latest NIL Partnership
Ahead of USC's regular season finale - and battle of top five-ranked teams - against crosstown rival UCLA, Women of Troy All-American JuJu Watkins has added a new NIL brand partner to her diverse roster.
The sophomore sensation - whose middle name is Skies - is going airborne with United Airlines in a new deal, joining a star-studded NIL roster.
Watkins - who is averaging 24.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the No. 4-ranked Women of Troy - is the latest college athlete to partner with the airline, who previously signed fellow Trojan Caleb Williams now of the Chicago Bears and Travis Hunter of Colorado, both Heisman Trophy winners.
United announced the partnership with brand creative featuring a nod to Watkins' middle name, making this partnership an authentic fit for the USC star.
The nation's third-leading scorer is one of the faces of college sports today with a recent appearance in her NIL partner Nike's Super Bowl commercial, in addition to gracing the cover of ESSENCE magazine.
Represented by Klutch Sports, Watkins' diverse NIL brand portfolio includes the likes of Nike, State Farm, Nintendo, CELSIUS, Gatorade and Funko, among others.
She also starred in and executive produced a documentary series for NBC earlier this season.
USC faces their crosstown rival next after beating No. 25 Illinois 76-66 in which Watkins led the Women of Troy with 22 points.
Watkins hit the 1,000 point mark in 38 games, the second fastest in Division 1 women's basketball history.
With the Big Ten regular season title on the line, Watkins and the Women of Troy tip off against UCLA on March 1 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.