USC All-American JuJu Watkins Stars in First State Farm Commercial
USC sophomore sensation JuJu Watkins recently became just the second college athlete - following former Iowa legend now WNBA rookie star Caitlin Clark - to sign a NIL partnership with State Farm. Now, the Women of Troy All-American stars in her first commercial with the insurance brand, that she shared across social media.
The co-branded Big Ten Network spot features Watkins bringing some "good juju" to a car owner in need, sharing the brand's "like a good neighbor" slogan and introducing Jake from State Farm.
An authentic NIL partnership for Watkins, State Farm is the presenting sponsor of NBC's docuseries 'On the Rise: JuJu Watkins' - a collaboration with LeBron James' UNINTERRUPTED and 4.4. Forty Media - that follows the USC star starting in high school to showcase her life on and off the court, including college recruitment and NIL success.
“It’s an honor to partner with State Farm," Watkins said in a statement regarding her partnership announcement. "Not only are they one of the biggest brands in sports, they’ve also been investing in basketball and in the women’s game for decades."
In addition to Clark, Watkins joins Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and perennial NBA All-Star Chris Paul on the State Farm athlete roster.
Watkins set a USC record this week when she made nine 3-pointers - finishing with 40 points - in a 94-52 win over California Baptist. She is currently the second leading scorer in the nation with a 25.5 points per game average.
The 7-1 and No. 6-ranked Women of Troy next visit Oregon for their first Big Ten matchup.