USC Football Star Secures First-Ever Bitcoin-Based NIL Deal in College Sports
With Bitcoin at an all-time high, one future college football star is jumping into the cryptocurrency space via a historic NIL deal. USC linebacker signee Matai Tagoa'i from San Clemente (Calif.) High School has announced a landmark partnership with global Bitcoin app Strike that makes him one of the first college athletes to earn NIL compensation via the cryptocurrency.
The four-star recruit and top-100 player in the nation, Tagoa'i will promote Strike's accessibility for athletes to manage their cryptocurrency portfolios and will receive a portion of his earnings in Bitcoin.
“This is a game-changer for me,” Tagoa'i said. “By taking part of my NIL earnings in bitcoin, I’m setting myself up for long-term financial growth. I’m grateful to Strike, House of Victory, and 3Point0 Labs for helping me take this step. I’m proud to be part of this innovative collaboration that’s redefining the future of college athletics and finance and hope to set an example for other young athletes to think about their financial future.”
This campaign was facilitated by USC's official collection House of Victory and 3Point0 Labs. The 6'4" linebacker Tagoa'i will be a huge addition to Lincoln Riley's squad next season after the transfer portal dwindled the Trojan's roster at key positions on both sides of the ball, including quarterback, defensive back, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
“I applaud Matai for taking this step,” said Jack Mallers, Founder and CEO of Strike. “Matai isn’t just setting an example for the NIL—he’s inspiring his family, friends, and an entire generation. Inflation is eroding the value of cash, and traditional saving methods simply don’t cut it anymore. If you’re not getting a significant raise every year and saving in dollars, you’re falling behind, and your quality of life will suffer. Bitcoin is the first asset built to solve this problem and protect against inflation. At Strike, we’re committed to providing the best experience for accessing Bitcoin, empowering people to protect, preserve, and grow their wealth, and secure a better financial future. We’re thrilled to support Matai with this initiative and to be part of his journey.”
Tagoa'i finished his senior season with 52 tackles - including 12.5 for loss - and 5 sacks, while earning 2025 Polynesian Bowl All-Star honors.