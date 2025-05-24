USC Legend Keyshawn Johnson Predicts Eight-Figure NIL Rate for Himself
Throughout his illustrious career on the football field and across media, Keyshawn Johnson remains one of the most outspoken voice in sports. Had he played at USC during the NIL era, he would surely be one of the top earners in the country.
The former Trojan All-American and eventual No. 1 NFL Draft selection recently dove deep on the current landscape and his own potential NIL earnings with New England Patriots' Hall of Farmer Julian Edelman.
Appearing on Edelman's "Games with Names" podcast, Johnson shared new insights from his time in the NFL and talked about his college experience at USC. Wearing a Trojans sweatshirt, the Super Bowl champion also gave his perspective on the transfer portal and predicted what his NIL value would have been, had it been legal during his day.
"Based on what these Arch Manning's are getting, I was probably a $10 million a year guy," Johnson declared.
Manning - one of the most highly regarded earners in NIL today - has partnerships with the likes of Red Bull, Vuori, Uber, and Panini, among others. His value should raise even higher as he is set to start for Texas next season, taking over for now-Miami Dolphins rookie Quinn Ewers.
When asked if he would leave USC for NIL opportunities at another school, Johnson was emphatic that he would stay in Los Angeles, alluding to compensation outside of NIL, which wasn't legal in his day.
"Oh I'm staying at USC," he said. "The reason is because we can pay. I'm a loyal person, I'm not a bounce-around guy. I'm not going to leave because someone is offering me $4 million versus $2.5. I'm not going to jump around and run.”
"NIL wasn't NIL but I still got what I needed, even thought it wasn't NIL," he continued. "You see what I'm saying? Wink wink."
During Johnson's two-year USC career, he was twice an All-American and set a conference and school record for receptions in a season with 102. He also set an NCAA record of 12 consecutive games with over 100 receiving yards, while leading the Trojans to Cotton Bowl and Rose Bowl victories, earning MVP honors in both bowl games.
The Jets made Johnson the No. 1 pick in the 1996 NFL Draft and he went on to earn Pro Bowl nods three times and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring and transitioning to a successful media career in 2007. After years on ESPN - both TV and radio - Johnson is now featured on "Speak" on FS1.
Johnson's alma mater looks to rebound from a 7-6 season in 2024, when USC kicks of the new campaign on August 30 at home against Missouri State.