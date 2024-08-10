USC's Lincoln Riley Shares Update on Trojans NIL Situation
When Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, he made it clear that the Trojans NIL situation wasn't what it needed to be. Whether that was to save his face if they failed or to put pressure on the school, Riley wanted an improved NIL situation.
“We are playing catch up,” Riley said, according to Pete Nakos of On3. “We’re playing catch up in facilities. We’re playing catch up in NIL; we’re playing catch up in resources within the program. We’ve been playing catch up in damn near every way you can think.”
Going from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten made that an even bigger need. The Big Ten typically has three consensus top 10 teams in America every season, including Penn State, Ohio State, and Michigan. Add in USC and Oregon, and the conference has a very strong argument to be the best by a considerable amount.
For USC to compete, they must have the needed NIL funds to do so. Oregon is loaded with NIL money, and Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State do well for themselves, too.
According to Nakos, there shouldn't be much worry about their NIL budget moving forward. Nakos reported that USC operates with $10 to $12 million in NIL funds, which Riley called "the most improved collective in the country."
"USC will be operating on a budget between $10 to $12 million this season, a source told On3. The collective has taken steps to align with the administration since athletic director Jennifer Cohen arrived."
If Riley and USC are operating with $10 to $12 million, it should just be the start of something brewing at USC. If they can prove to alumni and donors that they'll be one of the best teams in the Big Ten, it'll likely lead to even more donations coming in.
It'll be needed, too, as the NIL game is growing by the second. $12 million might seem like a lot right now, but there's a very good chance that in a year, that'll be viewed as an unacceptable amount.
Riley is one of the elite coaches in college football, but in today's day and age, that matters less than ever before. Whether that's right or not is one thing, but student-athletes are typically seeking the highest amount of money they can get on the market instead of coach prestige and winning.
That doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon.