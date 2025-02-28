USC Men's Volleyball Makes NIL History with TravisMathew Collaboration
California-inspired apparel and footwear brand TravisMathew has entered the team-wide NIL game with one of their neighbors.
The No. 5 USC men's volleyball squad has become the first college team to collaborate with the Huntington Beach-based brand, supporting TravisMathew's licensed apparel with the university.
The Trojans join a diverse roster of TravisMathew ambassadors that include former USC football star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush, Jimmy Garoppolo of the Los Angeles Rams, golfer Keegan Bradley and surfer Josh Kerr, among others.
According to TravisMathew, the partnership with USC men's volleyball reinforces the brand’s commitment to emerging sports and athlete-driven lifestyle in the NIL space.
To kick off the collaboration, TravisMathew created a social media content piece around gifting the team with the co-branded product to support them throughout the 2025 season.
The new partnership with USC highlights TravisMathew’s continued investment in NIL ambassador relationships, aligning with athletes who authentically integrate apparel designed for confidence and comfort.
Outside of their widely popular apparel offerings, TravisMathew recently launched their first-ever pure performance active shoe, the NuAge.
"Partnering with USC men’s volleyball is a natural fit for TravisMathew as we expand our footprint in NIL," shared TravisMathew's Ambassador Marketing Manager, Evan Ponce. "These athletes bring an undeniable mix of performance and personality, making them great representatives of our brand. We’re excited to support them on and off the court and showcase the versatility of our apparel in the process."
The Trojans opened league play with a 3-0 sweep of the newest Mountain Pacific Sports Federation team, Vanguard University.
The two squads face off again on Feb. 28.