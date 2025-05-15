USC National Player of the Year JuJu Watkins Adds New NIL Partnership
USC guard JuJu Watkins had a sophomore season for the record books. The consensus National Player of the Year and All-American led the Women of Troy to a 31-4 record and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, while continuing to set the pace as one of the most prolific college athletes in NIL.
With historic brand partnerships — such as Nike, State Farm and Gatorade — a documentary series on NBC, celebrity fans like Snoop Dogg and murals throughout Los Angeles, Watkins is the face of the sport.
While her season ended with an ACL tear during the NCAA Tournament second round against Mississippi State, Watkins is already on the road to recovery for a return to basketball.
JuJu Watkins' Newest NIL Deal
As she continues to grow her NIL portfolio even while out with injury, Watkins has added a new partnership with Pottery Barn Teen that has offered her the chance for an apartment makeover. Earlier this school year, she collaborated with the brand to create her dream college apartment that mirrors her own minimalist style.
Her updated living space also features some keepsakes from this past season and her NIL footprint, including game balls from some of her record performances, trading cards from her Fanatics and Topps partnership, signed pairs of Nike sneakers and her own Funko figurine.
"I feel like I'm constantly evolving and liking new things, but one thing that's always stayed is simplicity,” Watkins shared. “I usually give my trophies to my mom, so it's cool to have a display of my accomplishments."
Watkins has been one of the strongest athlete brands in NIL since her high school days at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA.) and that has only increased since moving onto USC.
With 1.5 million followers across her Instagram and TikTok and engaging branded content from her NIL partnerships, Watkins has earned a 95 "O2W Score" from Out2Win - the leading AI-powered athlete marketing intelligence platform - the second highest in all of college basketball.
This O2W Score is a proprietary algorithm measuring an athlete’s influence, engagement and overall brand potential. Watkins has strong scores in each, matching her on-court dominance.
Without Watkins, USC's season ended in the Elite Eight to eventual National Champion UConn. While recovering, she will continue to be the face of the sport and has the opportunity to continue to expand her personal narrative, while supporting the Women of Troy in a bounce back season next year.