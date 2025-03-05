USC Player of the Year Favorite JuJu Watkins Stays Fresh in New NIL Campaign
USC All-American and Player of the Year favorite JuJu Watkins has been quite busy on and off the hardwood as of late.
From a dominating performance against archrival UCLA, to winning the regular season Big Ten title, to earning National Player of the Week honors and adding a new NIL partner to her diverse portfolio, the sophomore sensation is peaking at the right time ahead of March Madness.
To stay fresh all day long, Watkins has signed a new deal with Degree to help promote the brand's whole body deodorant line - all for under $10 - available at Walmart stores nationwide.
To tip off the campaign, the Big Ten Player of the Year surprised fans at a local Los Angeles Walmart and shared two commercials with Degree.
Watkins' collaboration with Degree - an official corporate partner of the NCAA - also includes a social media contest where fans can win tickets to the NCAA Men’s or Women’s Final Four, travel accommodations and a year supply of Degree Whole Body Deodorant.
"As a college athlete, I'm constantly on the move – running from class to practice, reviewing game tapes, and spending time with my team. With the long days and intense workouts, stress and sweat are just part of the game, and I need a deodorant that can keep up," Watkins said. "Degree's Whole Body Deodorant is a game-changer for me. A few quick sprays in between classes, before team meetings, or after practice, and I'm fresh all over and ready to go."
Watkins is averaging 24.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game this season for the 26-2 and No. 2-ranked Women of Troy, who have achieved their highest ranking since 1984.
The All-Big Ten first team member - represented by Klutch Sports - counts Nike, United Airlines, State Farm, Nintendo, CELSIUS, Gatorade and Funko, among her NIL partners.
Watkins and the Women of Troy await their next appointment to face on March 7 in the Big Ten tournament.