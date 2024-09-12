USC Quarterback Launches "Miller Time" NIL Apparel
USC quarterback Miller Moss has fully embraced his place as the Trojans' QB1 and all of the off-field benefits that come with being the face of the program. With his 607 yards in two games - an upset of then-No. 13 ranked LSU and a dominating performance against Utah State - Moss has been one of the hottest signal callers to start the season.
Now on a bye week, Moss has launched a NIL merchandise collection celebrating his new-found nickname that should ring a bell to beer drinkers everywhere.
After a historic Holiday Bowl performance a season ago - replacing Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as the Trojans' starter - the internet began to circulate the not-so-original "Miller Time" nickname - of Miller Lite fame - that took on a life of it's own. Campus Ink's NIL Store has now collaborated with USC's QB to launch a line of exclusive apparel.
The "Miller Time" collection - which doesn't infringe on the beer company's "It's Miller Time" slogan - features t-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts and hoodies that range from $39.99 to $64.99. With the industry's best athlete payouts, Moss is expected to net between $6 to $15 on each sale.
Represented by Excel Sports Management, Moss has been busy in the NIL space heading into his first season as USC's starter. He's be featured in campaigns for the likes of JLab, Hollister, New Era and EA Sports, among others.
Moss' teammates, the Branch brothers - All-American wide receiver/kick returner Zachariah and safety Zion - recently launched their own NIL Store collection of 90's-inspired graphic t-shirts and sweatshirts.
As Moss and the No. 11 Trojans have the week off to prepare for their first Big Ten opponent in Michigan on September 21, USC will return to the center of the college football universe with this highly-anticipated matchup.