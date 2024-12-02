USC Quarterback Miller Moss Announces Decision to Enter Transfer Portal
USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss has officially announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, ending his time at USC after four seasons. Moss, a former four-star recruit and Los Angeles native, shared his thoughts on the move and his aspirations for the future in a phone interview with ESPN. "I really enjoyed my time at USC," Moss said. "It was transformative for my life as a whole and for me growing up for the last few years. I'm thankful. I gave that program everything I had. There comes a point where there's a time to move on to new opportunities, and I'm hoping to better myself as a person and a player."
Moss’s career at USC featured moments of brilliance, including a standout performance in the 2023 Holiday Bowl, where he threw six touchdown passes in his first start. He began the 2024 season as the starter, highlighted by a 378-yard performance in an upset win over No. 13 LSU, but USC’s 4-5 record in his starts ultimately led to head coach Lincoln Riley making a change. Moss was replaced by Jayden Maiava, who helped the Trojans reach bowl eligibility with wins over UCLA and Nebraska. Despite losing his starting role, Moss remained a respected leader within the program and a player whose potential resonates far beyond USC’s campus.
Moss’s transfer also brings significant potential for financial gain. With an NIL valuation of $915,000, he is positioned as one of the most valuable players entering the portal this cycle. His combination of leadership, experience, and production at a high-profile program makes him an attractive target for schools ready to contend seeking an immediate impact quarterback. Programs like the Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, and Colorado Buffaloes have already been speculated as possible destinations, and Moss expressed excitement about the next steps. "I think that's something that I'm excited about in terms of the process," he said. "Being able to dive into different systems with different coaches and places and see what I gravitate toward in that process."
As Moss prepares for this new chapter, he remains reflective about his time with the Trojans. "The biggest part of leaving is that I'm going to miss my teammates and the relationships I've built there," he said. "But this is a great opportunity for me to continue growing as a player and a person." With one year remaining eligibility and an impressive resume, Moss’s next move could define his collegiate career and position him for a shot at being a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.