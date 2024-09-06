USC Quarterback Moss Stars in Whistle's "Raw Talent" Series
To say Miller Moss is off to a hot start as USC's starting quarterback would be quite the understatement. After taking over for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams a season ago to lead the Trojans to a Holiday Bowl victory over No. 15 Louisville - in which he had a game-record six touchdown performance in his first start - Moss made his regular season debut against LSU over the weekend and hung another impressive win on the board against the No. 13 Tigers.
As Moss and the Trojans were the highest mover in this week's Top-25 poll - going from No. 23 to No. 13 - the next face of the program shared his story a bit more in the premiere episode of Whistle's original “Raw Talent” series. According to the DAZN-owned global sports media and entertainment company, “Raw Talent” is a vlog style, gritty, peek behind the curtain during a challenging day in their athlete or creator’s lives.
In "Raw Talent," Miller works out at 3DQB Camp with coach Taylor Kelly and sits down with show host Max Gilberg to discuss the expectations that come with being USC's QB1, his record-setting Holiday Bowl performance and an "Explain the Post" segment where he details various Instagram posts, including meeting Travis Scott at a Trojans Spring practice session.
Leading up to the new season and USC's move to the Big Ten Conference, Moss has been on a tear with his NIL. Represented by Excel Sports Management, Moss has shared recent partnerships with the likes of Hollister, New Era, JLab Audio, EA Sports and the House of Victory collective, among others.
Now after 9.2 million viewers watched USC beat LSU in Las Vegas, all eyes are on Moss as he makes his home debut for the Trojans on Saturday when they host Utah State.