USC Star JuJu Watkins Makes NIL History with Makeup Deal
One of the current faces of college basketball, USC All-American JuJu Watkins is adding a historic NIL partnership to her portfolio ahead of the new season. The sophomore has become the first college basketball player to step into the makeup world, signing a new deal with NYX Professional Makeup.
Watkins will star in a variety of national marketing campaigns across the brand's massive social and digital platforms, encouraging athletes to "Make Them Look" - brand messaging that NYX Professional Makeup promotes to "empower the loud, proud and authentic self-expression of female athletes." The Women of Tory guard will also appear in retail displays for the brand across the country.
"I am thrilled to partner with NYX Professional Makeup to help further amplify their mission to inspire beauty enthusiasts around the world and embrace their own personal style," Watkins said. "NYX is all about breaking boundaries and celebrating individuality, which resonates deeply with me both as an athlete and as a person. I'm looking forward to working with a brand that embraces creativity and encourages everyone to feel confident in their own skin."
NYX Professional Makeup continues to make headlines across the sports industry, following up on announcing the first-ever cosmetics sponsorships of the WNBA's New York Liberty and NWSL's Angel City Football Club.
As a freshman last year, Watkins was the nation's second-leading scorer - behind Iowa legend and WNBA rookie of the year Caitlin Clark - setting the all-time scoring mark for a freshman, earning USC’s sixth first-team All-American honors, while leading the Women of Troy to the Elite Eight.
Watkins - who has added a massive Nike extension and Gatorade partnership to her portfolio recently - will be among the top NIL athletes across all of college sports this school year. She leads No. 3-ranked USC into the season with National Championship aspirations, while continuing to build out her robust brand portfolio.
The Women of Troy tip off their campaign on November when they host No. 20 Ole Miss.