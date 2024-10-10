USC Star Watkins Adds Gatorade to Robust NIL Portfolio
Fresh off of announcing a history-making NIL partnership extension with Nike, USC All-American guard JuJu Watkins continues to expand her brand portfolio with another global powerhouse. Gatorade announced on Thursday that the Women of Troy superstar has joined the brand's roster of athletes which includes the likes of Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Lamar Jackson, and Luka Dončić, among others.
Watkins becomes Gatorade's third NIL basketball signing, after UConn star Paige Bueckers and former Iowa record-breaker and current WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, now of the Indiana Fever. She joins several former high school Gatorade Player of the Year winners who have ultimately signed with the brand, including Candace Parker, Jayson Tatum, and Karl Anthony Towns.
“Gatorade has been a part of my life for years, especially after being named the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2023, so I’m excited to officially be a member of the family," Watkins said. "Gatorade partners with the best athletes in the world, so joining this roster is a huge milestone for me as I look towards the future.”
Watkins - represented by Rich Paul-founded Klutch Sports Group - counts Nike, CELSIUS, NerdWallet, Wells Fargo, Poppi and Dove, among her brand partners. She is expected to take over for former college stars - now WNBA rookies - Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron Brink as the top women's basketball earners in NIL.
“Our Gatorade roster is the most elite in sport, and we’re proud to have signed many of our long-term athlete partners early in their careers," added Jeff Kearney, Gatorade's Global Head of Sports Marketing. "Having a dynamic young talent like JuJu join the family is an exciting opportunity to build on the incredible impact she’s already made and leverage our combined platforms to continue moving the game forward.”
A season ago as the nation's second-leading scorer - behind Clark - Watkins became USC’s sixth first-team All-American and the first to win the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award. She led the Women of Troy to the Elite Eight after setting the all-time national record for scoring by a freshman with 920 points.
Watkins and the Women of Troy are projected to be among the top-ranked team heading into the 2024-25 season with National Championship aspirations in Los Angeles. They tip off their season on November 4 when they host Ole Miss.