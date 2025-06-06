USC Trojans Athletics Expands NIL Footprint with Learfield Partnership
After a somewhat disappointing first season in the Big Ten Conference, USC is leveling up their NIL efforts on the football and basketball recruiting trails and via a groundbreaking partnership with college sports' leading media and technology brand.
Building on the major momentum for football coach Lincoln Riley's top-ranked 2026 recruiting class, the Trojans' athletic department announced this week a new 15-year deal with Learfield to support the school's NIL, revenue generation and multimedia rights efforts.
USC athletics will use Learfield’s NIL services that include leadership resources, strategic content creation and the Compass platform for brands and athletes.
According to Learfield, their Compass NIL platform integrates into the company's partner database of over 12,000 brands, that will create new opportunities for student-athletes to help secure more deals.
Home of the second largest media market in the United States and a passionate and affluent alumni network, USC has surprisingly struggled with NIL in years past, but has recently reinvested their resources — both internally and externally — to compete nationally for the top recruiting classes.
“We are thrilled to announce this transformational partnership with Learfield and to leverage their innovation and expertise in our work to win the new era of college athletics,” said Jen Cohen, USC’s Charles Griffin Cale Director of Athletics. “Learfield’s combination of cutting-edge solutions, forward-thinking revenue-generation strategies, and collaborative leadership and focus will be invaluable in our work to better engage new and existing fans, promote and expand the iconic USC brand, and to generate the resources needed to maximize our investment in student-athletes."
In addition to the NIL services, Learfield's Studios — the largest college athlete content platform — will help create premium content featuring Trojan athletes, coaches and teams to help build the individual and collective brands of USC.
"From increased storytelling and NIL opportunities for student-athletes, to providing world-class experiences for our fans in every engagement, this partnership will elevate our entire institution and help ensure USC remains the place to be for student-athletes to reach their fullest potential in all they do for years to come," Cohen continued.
USC's Learfield announcement coincided with the school's annual "Day of SCupport" with fan donations to the Trojan Victory Fund helping student-athletes with scholarship support, enhanced nutrition, equipment and educational resources.
Finishing 7-6 in 2024, the USC football team looks to bounce back when the new season kicks off Aug. 30 at home versus Missouri State.