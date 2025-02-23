USC Trojans Star Football Recruit Spends NIL Money on Jeep for His Mother
Incoming freshman Jahkeem Stewart, a defensive lineman at the University of Southern California, and a prized recruit of head coach Lincoln Riley, spent some of his newly-found NIL riches on his mother.
The talented player bought his mom a Jeep and gave it to her when he was home in New Orleans, according to Pete Nakos of On3 (subscription required).
Tears welled up in Stewart's eyes as he talked about his mother and her contributions not only to his life as a football player, but for also serving as his top role model in life. He chronicle the purchase in a post on Instagram.
He made a promise to his mother he was going to spoil his best girl whenever he had the opportunity. He said this was merely the beginning of him taking care of mom.
“Thank you, Mom,” Stewart said. “I truly love you. I hope this little gift shows how much I appreciate you. This isn’t the end, it’s just the start. … I thank you so much.”
Stewart, who is from New Orleans, was recruited by another one of the Crescent City's native sons. Eric Henderson, his position coach at USC, is from New Orleans and used to coach Aaron Donald while Henderson was a defensive line coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Henderson is also a Super Bowl champion assistant coach.
The 6-5, 270-pound run stuffer was a prized recruit in Riley's 2025 class and reclassified from the class of 2026. He told On3 he believed USC gave him the best chance of getting to the NFL. He picked the Trojans over Oregon, LSU and Ohio State.
“It was a lot of things out there,” Stewart told On3. “It’s opportunity. Coach Riley, he told me the word transcendent. Be a trendsetter and come over there and turn the program around. They have positive things with the program.
"There’s a lot of off-the-field activities I can take advantage off," Stewart said. "Coach Henny [Henderson], it’s a feeling you can’t explain and trusting God with your decision.”
It did not hurt USC offered an NIL package through its House of Victory, believed to be north of $1 million. House of Victory is USC's NIL collective.
Stewart is going to take care of his mother with those funds.
Clyde Alexander, Stewart's trainer from Edge Assassins, recently told On3 that USC provided the best opportunity for Stewart to succeed as a player and a person. It is true that USC has plenty of afluent members of the alumni community and the school has abundently wealthy alumni.
“The opportunities they present for him with life after football, Jahkeem is one of those kids who really wants to be successful outside of football," Alexander said.