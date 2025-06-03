USC Trojans Transfer Running Back Inks Major NIL Deal with Beverage Giant
The USC Trojans have become one of the programs at the forefront of the Name, Image, and Likeness era.
It makes a ton of sense why.
From a brand appeal standpoint along with the fact of living in essentially perfect weather on the West Coast, young athletes are seeing USC as one of the best places for them to both play football and capitalize on their own brand.
One player is proving that to be the case just a few months after arriving on campus coming off a massive junior college season.
Former Hudson Community College standout Waymond Jordan transferred to the Trojans coming off a huge season for the Blue Dragons.
Jordan's decision is hopeful to pay off on the field this coming fall, but it's already proving to have been a great call from an off the field perspective.
The running back announced on his Instagram page that he has landed an NIL deal with C4 Energy, an extremely popular caffeinated energy drink brand:
Originally committed to the University of Central Florida, Jordan changed his mind when USC came calling, likely both for football and NIL-related reasons.
The deal with C4 is believed to be the first major brand agreement for the young ballcarrier, but the sky could be the limit if both he and his team have a big season this fall.
Last year, Jordan was named the NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year after a huge season for Hutchinson in which he had over 1,600 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground and helped lead the team to a national title.
As the No. 1 JUCO running back in the entire nation in the portal, expectations were always going to be high for Jordan.
Now that he's landing major deals and becoming a household name, those expectations are only starting to increase.