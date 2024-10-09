USC Trojans Women’s Basketball Star Juju Watkins Inks Massive Nike Extension
USC Trojans women’s basketball star Juju Watkins is one of the most recognizable players in the sport.
A highly decorated recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, she was the No. 1 recruit in her class. She also took home national high school player of the year honors before deciding to stay local and play for USC.
In 2022, as a senior in high school, Watkins signed a deal with Nike. She was taking full advantage of the NIL rules that were put in place and has continued to do so even in college.
She has an NIL valuation of $576,000, which is No. 6 amongst women’s college basketball. Some of her most recent deals are with House of Victory, Cactus Jack, Instagram and Estee Lauder.
That valuation is only going to go up, as it has been revealed that a massive contract extension has been signed with Nike.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the new deal will give Watkins one of the most lucrative shoe endorsement deals in women’s basketball.
“Nike officials finished discussions Tuesday on the deal, with negotiations led by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Watkins' team, including agent Jade-Li English, head of marketing Eric Eways and vice president of basketball marketing Brittany McCallum,” Charnia shared on ESPN.com.
It should come as no surprise that Nike is looking to add her to their stable of women’s basketball players as she is coming off arguably the most impressive freshman season ever.
The 920 points she scored were the most by a freshman in women’s college basketball history, surpassing the 898 points scored by Tina Hutchinson of San Diego State during the 1983-84 campaign.
The Trojans also made their deepest run in the Women’s NCAA Tournament in 30 years by advancing to the Elite Eight. Her 27.1 points per game were second in the nation behind only Iowa Hawkeyes star and No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Caitlin Clark.
Watkins’ star is only going to grow as another incredible season is on the horizon. She has been selected as the Associated Press’ Preseason National Player of the Year, and you are going to see a lot of her and USC this winter.