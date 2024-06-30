USC Wins: Top Recruit Officially Signs On. NIL in the Works?
Corey Simms, a talented wide receiver from St. Louis Christian Brothers College, has committed to the University of Southern California after considering offers from Missouri, Penn State, and USC. Throughout the recruitment process, Simms remained open-minded, visiting each campus to fully understand what they had to offer both academically and athletically. After some lengthy discussions with his family following his visits, Simms felt USC was the right choice.
"After my last official visit, I came home, talked things out with my parents for a couple of days, and that is when I made the decision on USC," Simms explained in an interview with On3. "I went back and forth for a while, and it was a hard decision because I had to find where I belonged on and off the field. The official visits changed things a lot for me and they had a big impact on my decision."
The schools competing for Simms' commitment rolled out the red carpet during his visits, each showcasing their offerings. However, USC distinguished itself with a holistic approach. "Each school laid the red carpet out, they showed me everything they could and would do with me if I went there and the visit to USC helped them a lot. I saw everything USC had to offer. It is the total package," Simms shared.
USC's appeal extended beyond the gridiron. "USC talked about what I would do after football," Simms continued. "They showed me the opportunities after football. Yes, I love the offense and all of that, but life after football was big for me and my decision. I love the people, I love the city of L.A., and I love the options I will have out there. That made a big difference for me. With USC, it is more than football."
Simms expressed enthusiasm about playing under USC head coach Lincoln Riley, citing the personal impact Riley has had on him. "Coach Riley made a big impact on me," said Simms. "We have talked on the phone a lot and he challenged me. I would be on the phone with him while working out and he would tell me things I could do better. That alone showed me he cared and we built a strong relationship."
Riley's direct and genuine approach was a significant factor in Simms' commitment, along with his relationship with wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons. "Me and coach Simmons have a great relationship. We love talking football, he always checks in on me and he is like another father figure. I trust in him, I know he will guide me on and off the field and help me."
Given how much effort Riley put in to attracting Simms, it's likely they'll want to hang on to him. USC is known for its robust support for student athletes through its official NIL program, The Shield. By joining USC, Simms will gain access to The Shield's resources for building his personal brand and its access to commercial opportunity. While we don't know if there was any NIL deal to help attract Simms, we expect to see deals in Simms' future.