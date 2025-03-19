USC Women of Troy Basketball Launches Chipotle's First Team-Inspired Menu
The USC women's basketball team enters the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for the second straight year and now their roster will be fueled with their own menu items from Chipotle.
The Women of Troy — who first partnered with the fast casual restaurant chain in December as the brand's first team-specific college NIL deal — have launched the "Fight On" menu, featuring go-to orders for each player.
From national player of the year candidate JuJu Watkins and all-American Kiki Iriafen to freshman star Kennedy Smith, all 15 unique entrees will be exclusively available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com throughout the team’s tournament run.
This is the first time Chipotle has launched a digital menu inspired by an entire team, marking yet another milestone for USC and the brand. In addition to the new menu, the team stars in the latest episode of the brand's “Unwrapped” series showcasing a behind the scenes look at the season on and off the court.
"Being a female athlete, it's like you kind of have to do way more which is why I think we have to work twice as hard to kind of get the same recognition," Watkins shared. "Community and family means so much to me and I felt such a strong connection here and the atmosphere of being home, my family, my city is really important for me."
"I think our team right now we're just one big family we're kind of like a big sisterhood," added Iriafen. "We love to go to Chipotle together maybe after practice it's right up the street, so it's really convenient and it's really good."
Iriafen — the transfer from Stanford and expected top-5 selection in this year's WNBA Draft — drafted a menu item of brown rice, half chicken, half steak, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, roasted-chili corn salsa and tomatillo-green chili salsa.
Watkins — who is likely going to earn all National Player of the Year honors — created a Chipotle bowl featuring white rice, Chipotle honey chicken, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, cheese, guac and sour cream.
The No. 1 seed Women of Troy host the first and second round matchups of Region 4 and tip off their NCAA Tournament on Saturday against No. 16 seed UNC Greensboro.