UScellular's New NIL Campaign Amplifies Female Athlete Voices
Wireless carrier UScellular continues to evolve their NIL partnerships year after year and for the 2024-25 college sports seasons, the Chicago-based brand has expanded its “Life in US Mode” content series to highlight six female student-athletes and promote healthy digital habits.
The new campaign will explore a highly-regarded - both on and off the court and field - roster of female college athletes who share their own stories on how they connect with fans online and in real life, block out negativity and stay present in their daily lives. UScellular's latest NIL athletes include:
• Brooke Alban, West Virginia Gymnastics
• Courtney Colarullo, Maine Hockey
• Audi Crooks, Iowa State Basketball
• Lia Howard, Illinois Soccer
• Devyn Robinson, Wisconsin Volleyball
• Hannah Stuelke, Basketball
“Mental health plays a huge role in the lives of student-athletes," Stuelke said. "With so many factors out of our control in today’s digital world, practicing healthy habits and sharing our personal stories can make a huge impact. UScellular’s ‘Life in US Mode’ offers a platform for female student-athletes like me to drive this mission forward, encouraging current and future athletes to set a positive example.”
The campaign kicked off off with an Instagram post from Robinson talking about the importance of connecting with her teammates off the court.
“Through the highs and lows of being a student athlete, I can lean on the connections I’ve made
with my teammates to help support me on and off the court,” said Robinson. “I’m really excited
to be working with UScellular to help share my story to inspire young female athletes to do the
same: to be confident, to cut out the noise, and to achieve their dreams, no matter what.”
This is the third year that UScellular has supported college atheltes via NIL campaigns and this latest program expands on the brand's “Life in US Mode” series that also includes stories from musicians Chase Rice and Alanis Morissette.
“Sports can be instrumental in young people’s lives, and having athletes to admire can inspire them to confidently follow their own path,” said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand management at UScellular. “We are in awe of these athletes every day – not only by their in-game performances, but by how they carry themselves outside of competition. Our ‘Life in US Mode’ NIL program is about amplifying their unique voices and understanding the need to be intentional about creating the time and space for the important people in our lives.”