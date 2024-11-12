USC's Watkins to Star in, Executive Produce Documentary Series
USC super sophomore JuJu Watkins is not only a returning All-American for the Women of Troy but a history-maker across the NIL space. This week, she adds another line item to her growing resume as she becomes the first women's college basketball player to to star in and executive produce her own show. Watkins has collaborated with UNINTERRUPTED, 4.4. Forty Media and State Farm for “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins,” an original documentary series starring the scoring sensation.
Set to premiere with two episodes on November 23 on NBC and Peacock ahead of No. 3 USC's highly-anticipated matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame, the docuseries will be released exclusively on Peacock for the remainder of the season. Featuring guest appearances from Watkins' family, 2 Chainz, Candace Parker, The Game and Tina Thompson, among others each episode will give viewers a look behind the scenes as the 19-year-old continues to balance being one of the best players on the court with her immense impact as a NIL trailblazer.
“‘On the Rise: JuJu Watkins’ isn’t only about sports - it shows how JuJu’s deep connection to her family and community drive her decision making and dedication to basketball,” said Chief Content Officer of UNINTERRUPTED Jamal Henderson. “UNINTERRUPTED is committed to delivering unrivaled, intimate access to the lives of athletes and we are excited to have like-minded partners in State Farm, 4.4.Forty Media, KLUTCH and NBC for this amazing project.”
Setting the all-time scoring record for a freshman last year, Watkins led Women of Troy to the Elite Eight for the first time in three decades. Off the court, she has taken the NIL world by storm with such groundbreaking partnerships as Nike, Gatorade, Beats by Dre, among others.
“JuJu can set the standard for excellence on and off the court, and it’s amazing to see her begin to maximize the opportunities in front of her with strategy and expertise, even at this young age,” said Founder and CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group Rich Paul, who represents Watkins and serves as an executive producer.. “This documentary series captures her incredible journey to this point, showcasing her extraordinary talent, unwavering work ethic, and the vital role of community in her success.”
In addition to Watkins and Paul, “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” is executive produced by LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Devin Johnson, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron for UNINTERRUPTED and Danny Barton of 4.4.Forty Media.
Watkins and the Women of Troy next face Cal State Northride on Tuesday.