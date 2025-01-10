Utah Athletics to Absorb Crimson Collective Amid NIL Policy Changes
University of Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan announced in an open letter that The Crimson Collective, Utah’s private NIL arm, will undergo significant changes ahead of the 2025-26 season. Harlan attributed this shift to systemic transformations in college athletics spurred by the House v. NCAA settlement that was preliminarily approved in late 2024. Utah’s athletics department is set to absorb the Crimson Collective’s functions related to NIL fundraising and distribution.
While Harlan’s letter did not explicitly state that The Crimson Collective will dissolve, his language strongly suggests that the organization’s current role will cease, contingent upon formal approval of the House v. NCAA settlement on April 7. Other schools, like fellow Big 12 member UCF, have made similar announcements in recent months.
An excerpt from the letter reads: “The Crimson Collective, the local entity that has been supporting and operating the fundraising and activation for Utah Athletics student-athlete’s name, image, and likeness opportunities, has been extraordinary in support of our student-athletes NIL endeavors. The proposed settlement allows universities to manage all of these operations, including fund-raised dollars that will go directly to the University for our student-athletes going forward. As such, we will take that great baton that they are handing to us and continue to raise the bar with our NIL funding and corporate and community support in 2025. We will forever be grateful for the Crimson Collective's leadership team, their board and all who have invested in cultivating opportunities for our student-athletes.”
With the likely approval of the settlement, many NCAA Division I schools will begin revenue sharing with their athletes in the 2025-26 school year. Even without formal settlement approval, many states are crafting laws to implement revenue-sharing regardless of the court’s decision and current NCAA regulations.
Under the settlement, the maximum payout per school in the first year will be $20,500,000 across the athletic department; Utah has expressed its expectation to pay up to that cap. To remain competitive in the Big 12, this is what will be required of schools; Harlan minced no words regarding the importance of funding, “It is imperative that we go all-in on this investment in order to recruit, develop and retain the elite students who will continue to ensure that Utah Athletics excels in the way we've grown accustomed to expect.”
The letter omitted a discussion of The Crimson Collective's tax status. The collective currently operates as a 501(c)(3) charitable entity, a practice recently receiving tremendous scrutiny and attention from the IRS. Many of these charitably based NIL collectives have similarly winded down operations at schools such as Alabama, Notre Dame, and UConn in a much tighter regulatory tax landscape.
While the Utah Athletics Department’s messaging highlighted shifts from the House v. NCAA settlement as a reason for the change, this is likely only the more palatable motivation for why The Crimson Collective will not survive the new school year. Many more schools will likely follow in Utah’s path.