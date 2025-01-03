Utah Grapples with NIL Disparity, Struggling to Match Rival Schools' Successes
In a recent turn of events for the Utah Utes, it has become very clear to the athletic administration that additional funding is needed to stay relevant in this new world of college sports. Described as a "big money problem," Utah is grappling with gaps in their own NIL business dealings.
The month of December brought along many changes to the football program in Salt Lake City, with the biggest of them being cornerback Cameron Calhoun's transfer to Alabama. Calhoun was poached from the team using promised NIL deals that Utah just couldn't match.
Simply put, Utah is unable to match the dollar amounts that other programs are putting up to grab the best players in the nation. Even the Utes' neighbors to the south are relentless in their efforts to boost their program.
BYU has shown its own initiative in gathering resources to stay relevant in the "recruiting and transfer market," as detailed by On SI's Kenny Lee.
Utah could benefit from finding private pockets like that of Utah billionaire Ryan Smith. Smith is heavily involved in the sports scene, and his influence has proved beneficial to the Cougars' athletic programs. The Utah Jazz owner is gathering top recruits from all over the country, and the Utes need to keep up.
Along with Calhoun's shift in loyalty, another player that opened the eyes of Utah was Keanu Tanuvasa. He transferred to BYU after the Cougars offered him the opportunity to start on their defensive line and be embraced by the culture that surrounds the private institution. Monetary value aside, BYU has influence that the Utes need to mitigate in order to survive in the Big 12 conference.
The Utes need a billionaire to back up their athletes.
Financial incentives are missing from Utah's tool belt, and NIL influence is just getting bigger and bigger in the collegiate world. What athletic directors and program managers need to realize is this: sports management positions require a wide variety of skill, including the ability to network with influencial entities.
The time is now for management to decide what type of program they want to pioneer.
Utah isn't the only program getting left in the dust, but their problems lie just 40 minutes away from their home turf. The Utes could use a revival, and the problem will only become more prominent as the different sports programs in Utah begin their seasons.