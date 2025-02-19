Utah Legislature Advances Bill for Direct NIL Payments to College Athletes
Utah has joined the recent spark of NIL legislation as states aim to bolster recruiting advantages for their universities in college sports.
However, lawmakers are diverging from those trying to eliminate state income tax, instead focusing on allowing direct NIL payments to student athletes with a focus on college football and basketball teams.
As Dennis Romboy at the Deseret News reports, the Utah House Education Committee advanced legislation on Tuesday that will bolster recruiting for the Utah Utes, BYU Cougars, and other in-state schools.
The bill passed 6-2 with minimal debate and now moves to the full House for consideration as state law.
Bill sponsor Rep. Jordan Teuscher sees the proposal as critical for Utah universities to be able to compete and not fall behind due to state laws that hinder recruiting efforts for their college football and basketball programs.
“If we really want our institutions to be able to compete, this is what we need to do,” Teuscher said.
The new version of H.B. 449 Student Athlete Amendments was amended to remove a provision subjecting name, image, and likeness compensation to Utah’s open records law.
Utah does have a flat income tax rate of 4.55%, but lawmakers see the ability to pay athletes directly for the use of NIL as more essential to the transformative landscape of college sports.
Many states are preparing for the impending House settlement that will allow revenue sharing, with Power Four schools expected to spend $15 to $17 million on football roster retention out of the $20.5 million per university.
Teuscher sees the law currently proposed as one Utah must have in place irrespective of the settlement’s approval.
The bill is aimed at institutional and student-athlete protections and was amended to add an audit requirement for the Utah Board of Higher Education.
It finally strikes a requirement from previous legislation for athletes to submit all NIL agreements over $600 to the school, after which the school would need to provide a written acknowledgment that the contract does or does not conflict with university policy or state law.
While there are more pressing issues with the bills introduced to eliminate state income tax, it’s astonishing to see states introduce policies that directly allow schools to compensate student athletes for their name, image, and likeness in plain language.
Unlike those potentially problematic laws, the Utah law does not appear to separate athletes from the laws that college students are otherwise subject to. Instead, it provides universities with a more equal playing field in the NIL landscape through direct payment.