UTSA Football Set to Debut "NIL Flash Give" Following Touchdowns This Season
The gameday experience is changing in San Antonio.
On Thursday, UTSA, the University of Texas at San Antonio, announced a new NIL opportunity for fans to participate without leaving their seats during football home games at the Alamodome. The new feature, “NIL Flash Give,” will connect the team’s fanbase to the best ways to support their favorite student-athletes.
Following every UTSA touchdown, a scannable QR code will appear on the stadium's video boards, linking ticket holders with the use of their phones straight to a landing page called “Runners Go Bold.” There, patrons can select from three NIL collectives, including 210 Inspired, City Fans 210, and Runners Rising Project, allowing them to support the program's players further.
The initiative will help assist almost 400 student-athletes that makeup UTSA Athletics.
Wayne Gonzales, Executive Director for Runners Rising Project, one of the collectives involved in the new venture, is excited about the opportunities this partnership can bring to UTSA. He believes the NIL Flash Give “ is truly groundbreaking and represents a first-of-its-kind initiative. This collaboration between UTSA Athletics and the collectives opens the door for fans, alumni, and businesses to directly support student-athletes in ways that have never been available before.”
With the new landscape of college athletics, competing with other schools, especially in an athletic hotbed such as the state of Texas, can no longer be reserved just for the field of play.
The football program, which has seen recent success of four consecutive seasons under head coach Jeff Traylor picked up their first bowl game victory in school history this past December. The team’s support on and off the field has helped the university secure a spot in the American Athletic Conference this past season and are currently listening to a pitch on joining former Power 5 Conference Pac 12. This move would indeed need collectives and fans to step up to meet the demand of the new level of competition it may face in the near future. However, with innovative ideas such as “NIL Flash Give,” they believe they are ahead of the game.
“This isn’t just a step forward for UTSA athletics, it’s setting a new standard. UTSA’s NIL Flash Give and the collectives are leading the charge, and I believe this will become a model that other universities will soon be looking to replicate,” said Gonzales.
UTSA will feature the codes at the Alamodome for the first time in their game this Saturday as they host Houston Christian, looking to move to 2-2 on the season. The new initiative will debut during the school’s annual Hispanic Heritage Game.