Vanderbilt Commodores Leverage NIL Funds After Latest Court-Storming
Saturday afternoon was a significant day in SEC basketball, as Vanderbilt (16-4, 4-3) defeated the nationally-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (14-5, 3-3), marking their second upset of a ranked team in the last eight days.
The energy in Memorial Gym was palpable throughout the game. But in the final moments, the excitement became almost unbearable for Vanderbilt fans and their athletic director.
Despite pleas from athletic director Candace Story Lee, students stormed the court as soon as the game ended, celebrating the Commodores' victory over the No. 9 Wildcats.
Vanderbilt applied incredible defensive pressure to the Wildcats throughout the game, elevating the team to its 74-69 victory. Understandably, the fans could not contain their excitement. This win was the first time the Commodores beat Kentucky in Tennessee since 2016. This, coupled with the rising success of Vanderbilt basketball, pushed the fans to the limit.
Unfortunately, this display of excitement cost the school $500,000 in fines. In the span of the current academic year, Vanderbilt has been in violation of SEC conduct rules more than once; each violation costing more and more. With this violation being the university's third court-storming offense, the fine went from $250,000 to $500,000.
Lee tried to reason with her student section prior to the win, telling fans that fines were being paid straight from the school's NIL funding. Vanderbilt's efforts to hold back the crowd ultimately failed, despite the presence of multiple security officers stationed at the edge of the court.
The program had hoped to use this NIL money to get more basketball players recruited to the program during the offseason. Vanderbilt will need some serious coverage if they are going to continue knocking off nationally-ranked opponents at home.
Head coach Mark Byington commented on the state of the fans, emphasizing that he wants to get to a point where the team isn't seen as the underdog. He hopes that with increased confidence from students and fans, incidents like court-storming will become less frequent.
"There's big-picture things I wanted to happen around here and at one point I want to be where we're not surprised, that we don't feel like the underdog in the in these games...We're not there yet. So let the fans enjoy it. We've got to start a GoFundMe page or something to pay fines. We'll figure it out, Byington said to The Tennesseean.
Vanderbilt will hit the road for a matchup against Oklahoma on Feb. 1, giving the Commodores' athletic department a chance to catch their breath and keep the checkbook closed—at least until the next home game.