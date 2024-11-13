Vanderbilt Commodores Reward NIL Contributors with New Program
The Vanderbilt Commodores have reached a new level of success on the football field this year, and with it comes a new level of appreciation for the growing number of Name, Image, and Likeness contributors that the university has received.
The Commodores have started a new program with Anchor Impact, their third-party organization that provides their student-athletes with resources and opportunities for their NIL, complementing the already existing rewards and benefits offered for members and contributors.
“Collaboration is a core value at Vanderbilt, and enhancing our partnership with Anchor Impact helps us better serve our student-athletes and supporters,” said Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee. “Competitive NIL opportunities are consistent with our desire to set the standard for the student-athlete experience across our entire portfolio. Everybody has a role to play in leading the way in this new era of college athletics. Ensuring Anchor Impact supporters feel fully a part of Commodore Nation only makes us stronger.”
The already existing benefits include window decals, apparel, and personalized shout-outs from players through video, among other VIP experiences.
The new opportunities will provide contributors with points, called National Commodore Club (NCC) priority points, and those points will determine a member's level and benefits within the NCC.
Members will receive points for contributions made directly to Anchor Impact, earning three points for every $100 donated, with points updated bi-weekly, and determining any season ticket upgrades, away game and postseason tickets, and other NCC benefits.
The membership year runs from July 1st to June 30th, and members contributing between $10,000 and $49,999 will gain access to the NIL Leadership Circle, where they will receive additional benefits including exclusive merchandise and invitations to member-only events.
A contribution of $50,000 or more to NIL through Anchor Impact will gain contributors access to the McGugin Society, the NCC's premier membership level, and benefits will include exclusive experiences, Vandy gear, ticketing and seating benefits, access to gameday hospitality spaces, and invitations to special events.